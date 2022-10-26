Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 480.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDC shares. TheStreet cut Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

