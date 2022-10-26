Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.62-$0.86 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.62-0.86 EPS.

Teradyne Trading Up 2.8 %

TER stock opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.84.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 231.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 27.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 29.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

