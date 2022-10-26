The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 880,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $18,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,886,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,116,000 after acquiring an additional 128,903 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of AES by 6.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 59,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of AES by 9.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES stock opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -108.62%.

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

