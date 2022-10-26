The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 591,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,511 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $19,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the first quarter valued at about $15,102,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 35.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after acquiring an additional 255,347 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Andersons during the first quarter valued at about $7,076,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,999,000 after acquiring an additional 120,906 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the first quarter valued at about $3,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Andersons’s payout ratio is 18.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANDE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $330,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,893.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $330,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,893.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $31,305.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 406,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,775,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,235 shares of company stock valued at $642,715. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

