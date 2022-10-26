The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HSY opened at $234.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.56. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $172.72 and a 12-month high of $234.56.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.13.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,956 shares of company stock worth $44,275,811 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

