The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63,475 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE SHW opened at $220.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.62. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.95.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

