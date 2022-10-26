The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 13.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 122,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $19,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,934 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $176.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

