TheStreet Upgrades Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) to “C”

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PGNY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40. Progyny has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $213,562.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,265.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $86,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,914.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $213,562.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,265.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,147 shares of company stock worth $11,890,531. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,779 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,116,000 after purchasing an additional 429,385 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,231,000 after purchasing an additional 100,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,080,000 after purchasing an additional 927,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

