TheStreet Upgrades Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) to C

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of REPX opened at $28.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.07. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $88.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.68 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 33.84%. Analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

In other news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 19,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.22 per share, for a total transaction of $518,595.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 235,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,643.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $280,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,438,600.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 19,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.22 per share, for a total transaction of $518,595.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 235,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,643.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 39,552 shares of company stock worth $1,002,973 and have sold 74,131 shares worth $1,895,470. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 700.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Featured Stories

