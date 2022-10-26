Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $265.72 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 26th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $265.72 million and $6.34 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,655.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00009016 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003184 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00021983 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00053899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00044903 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00021752 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02639137 USD and is up 2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $6,384,861.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

