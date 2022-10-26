Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 19,153 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,225 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,153 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,940 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 241,845 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 42,291 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,514 shares of the airline’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,307 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,281.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

