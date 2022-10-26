Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 253 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $2,066.92 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $2,186.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,863.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,658.78.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.