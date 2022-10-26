Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 11,369 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,543,000 after buying an additional 156,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,510,000 after purchasing an additional 331,804 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,608 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,800,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,261,000 after purchasing an additional 57,926 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,232,000 after purchasing an additional 149,808 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Graco Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE:GGG opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.