Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 15,439 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,439 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,846,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,803,000 after buying an additional 4,932,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,839,000 after buying an additional 365,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,178 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,362,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,477 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.50, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1,466.67%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

