Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.56 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,434 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,501 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 57.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $31,508,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.