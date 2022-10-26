Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mattel were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 901,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at about $676,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 8.6% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 4.5% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 200,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Mattel by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 128,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Mattel Trading Up 0.5 %

Mattel Profile

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

