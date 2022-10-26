Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.04 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CubeSmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in CubeSmart by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 20,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Up 4.5 %

CubeSmart stock opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.53. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

