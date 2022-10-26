Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 12,219 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 212.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth $41,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,600,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,391 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average is $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

