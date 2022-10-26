Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 58.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 376.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Rollins by 30.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 37.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $12,215,816.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,805,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,014,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $12,215,816.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,805,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,278,014,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,221,283 shares of company stock valued at $156,287,112 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $714.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.00 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

