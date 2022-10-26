Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading Down 16.6%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) shares dropped 16.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $19.97. Approximately 98,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,690,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

