Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

