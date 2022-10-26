TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $679.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRST. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Curley bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $25,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,403.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 499.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 109,391 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

