U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Upgraded at TheStreet

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SLCA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $13.34 on Monday. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 2.73.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $232,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,687.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $232,845.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,687.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,229,467 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,123,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,598,000 after purchasing an additional 140,656 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in U.S. Silica by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,349,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,667,000 after purchasing an additional 392,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in U.S. Silica by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,233 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,365,000 after purchasing an additional 344,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in U.S. Silica by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 269,677 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in U.S. Silica by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,262,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,878,000 after purchasing an additional 318,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

