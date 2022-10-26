U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLCA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Silica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

SLCA stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 2.73.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 181,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $2,834,265.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 181,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $2,834,265.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 344,022 shares of company stock worth $5,229,467. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,238,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,878 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

