UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 412.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth $78,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of UDR by 106.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of UDR by 16.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UDR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.12.

UDR Stock Up 4.0 %

UDR Dividend Announcement

UDR stock opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $61.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.