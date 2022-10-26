Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Lowered by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.24.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $395.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.86. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $451.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

