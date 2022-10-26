Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,067 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Unilever by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,035,000 after buying an additional 99,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after buying an additional 962,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,828,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,049,000 after buying an additional 239,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE UL opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

