United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $167.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.74. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.14.

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 210,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,795 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

