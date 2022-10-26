United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in United Rentals by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 300,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,780,000 after purchasing an additional 163,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 361,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,711,000 after purchasing an additional 145,843 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Rentals Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.36.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $294.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.07 and a 200 day moving average of $289.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

