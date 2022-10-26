Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of U. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 180.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Unity Software by 269.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $1,161,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8,326.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,243,053.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,164 shares of company stock worth $1,253,905. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

