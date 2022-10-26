Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average of $110.85. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

