Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.44 and last traded at $93.44. 655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 738,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UHS. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.57.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 19.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $432,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $191,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

