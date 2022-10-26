US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 19.5% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday.

Evergy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.54. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.51%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

