US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth about $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 35.6% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.