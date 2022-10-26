US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2,863.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $104.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.22. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.