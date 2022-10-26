US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 208,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.07.

Insider Activity

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 129.60%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

