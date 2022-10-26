US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,166 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,745,000 after buying an additional 310,419 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $2,565,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 522.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 71,614 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 37,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,038,000 after buying an additional 32,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:SHG opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $34.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

