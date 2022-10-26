US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 634.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 23.8% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Regal Beloit

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.45, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,203.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at $76,512,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.45, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,203.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,725 shares of company stock worth $16,185,675. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regal Beloit Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Beloit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.43.

NYSE RBC opened at $243.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 118.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regal Beloit

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

See Also

