US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21.

