US Bancorp DE Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 900,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.71.

