US Bancorp DE Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,702,000 after acquiring an additional 774,423 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 944.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 759,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,000 after acquiring an additional 687,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3,376.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 672,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after acquiring an additional 652,916 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,472,636. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $74.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $79.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.07.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

See Also

