US Bancorp DE Has $2.24 Million Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.15% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of MOO stock opened at $87.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.51. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

