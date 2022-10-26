US Bancorp DE Has $2.32 Million Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day moving average is $81.76. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $418.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

