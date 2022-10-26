US Bancorp DE Has $2.49 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 405.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $683,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 99,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 19.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Equifax from $211.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.33.

Insider Activity at Equifax

Equifax Trading Up 2.9 %

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $161.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.08. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

