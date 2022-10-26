US Bancorp DE Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 328,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,763,000 after purchasing an additional 63,135 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 573.7% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW stock opened at $100.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.79 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

