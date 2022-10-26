US Bancorp DE Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Teradyne by 1.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Teradyne by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 3.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $603,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.75.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

