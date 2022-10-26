US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PNW opened at $65.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average of $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.38. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.25%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

