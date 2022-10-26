US Bancorp DE Purchases 62,362 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,362 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

