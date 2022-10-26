US Bancorp DE Purchases 783 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Saia by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Saia by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $198.18 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $365.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.75 and its 200 day moving average is $204.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.61. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $268.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.35.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total transaction of $2,528,354.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,819. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

