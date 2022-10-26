US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in General Motors by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

